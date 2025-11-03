4-Year Break Ends, Jammu Celebrates Return Of 'Darbar Move'

Jammu came alive today with the reopening of the bi-annual 'Darbar Move,' the tradition of shifting the capital to Jammu for winter, after a four-year hiatus.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah walked through the Jammu markets to reach the Civil Secretariat amid celebrations, receiving a rousing reception from traders and locals.

It was an unusual scene at Raghunath Bazar and adjacent markets, considered a strong bastion of the BJP. Amid slogans celebrating the revival of the 'Darbar Move', traders showered flower petals on Abdullah, who has restored the 150-year-old tradition that was scrapped during direct central rule in 2021.

This marks the first time a chief minister has received such a rousing welcome on the opening of the 'Darbar Move' in Jammu.

The scrapping of the 'Darbar Move' in 2021 was part of a series of decisions taken by the central government following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered the halt, citing cost-cutting measures and claiming the move would save around Rs 200 crore annually.

However, stopping the biannual capital shift (summer in Srinagar and winter in Jammu) had an adverse impact on businesses in the Jammu region. Traders consistently demanded the revival of the age-old tradition. Many believe the 'Darbar Move' is not only crucial for local businesses but also a strong symbol of regional coexistence and communal harmony in J&K. Restoring the move was a key promise in the National Conference's election manifesto.

As the Civil Secretariat, the highest seat of the government, opened in Jammu today, the Chief Minister was given a guard of honour by the police and a grand welcome by employees. With the full restoration of the 'Darbar Move', all high government offices are now fully functional from the winter capital of Jammu.

Abdullah stated that he believes the people of Jammu were unfairly treated by the move's end. "It was injustice with the people of Jammu. It had deeply hurt Jammu and Kashmir's regional balance. By re-establishing the 'Darbar Move', I have removed that injustice," Abdullah said.

The practice of the 'Darbar Move' was originally started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to move the capital to Jammu in the winter and to Srinagar during the summer, ensuring administrative access for people in both regions.

Despite the restoration, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a separate order making it mandatory for his home department and its allied departments to function from both Srinagar and Jammu.