4 Teens Go For Swim In Brahmaputra After Tuition, Drown; 1 Missing

Officials cautioned against swimming in the Brahmaputra as water level is high these days

Three teenagers have drowned in Brahmaputra River and one is missing after they went for a swim at Pandu Ghat in Guwahati, capital city of Assam, on Sunday afternoon.

According to locals, four teenagers - Dayal Sheikh, Avinash Das, Jeet Das and Deep Sarkar - all Class 10 students, went for a swim in the river after completing their tuition.

Efforts are on to locate the fourth teen. They were students of Vidya Mandir School.

The mobile phones, bags, shoes and clothes of the students were found on the banks of the river by rescue personnel.

"We got information at around 1:30 pm about the missing students and immediately engaged teams to rescue them. The water level is high these days and there's a strong current. We request people not to venture out for swimming and parents to keep an eye on their children," a police officer said.

Some said the teenagers have clicked selfies and made reels - short video in social media platform Instagram - before diving into the river.