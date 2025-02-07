From China Border To Bangladesh Border: Historic Brahmaputra River Rafting

The historic river rafting expedition on Brahmaputra River, one of the world's most powerful and historically significant rivers will navigate the entire stretch of the river within Indian borders.

The expedition, which began on January 14 is a first-of-its-kind challenge, spanning 916 kilometers of the Brahmaputra River, from Gelling in Upper Siang, the first Indian village the river enters, to Hatsingimari in Assam.

The team is set to complete this historic journey by February 14, 2025.

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently flagged off the historic rafting expedition.

The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) team is is documenting the entire journey and examining for potential adventure tourism.

"We were literally flipped over by the rapids, the current was unpredictable. First five days were very difficult, survival was difficult and as we entered Assam, navigating a raft on the vast Brahmaputra river with unpredictable depths became more difficult", said Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, NIMAS.

Anil Oraon, Regional Director, Northeast, Tourism Ministry said this has a lot potential as a lot if tourists come to Arunachal Pradesh for adventure tourism.

"There is lot of potential as a lot of tourists come to see Brahmaputra river and they go to Arunachal Pradesh for adventure tourism. Recently Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister has unveiled a road map for adventure tourism with key focus on river rafting", he said.