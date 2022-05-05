4 Suspected Terrorists With Pak Link Caught With Explosives In Haryana

A bomb disposal expert checks an SUV in Haryana's Karnal

Four suspected Khalistani terrorists have been arrested at a toll plaza in Haryana, the police said today, adding a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives have been recovered from them. They were going to deliver explosives to Maharashtra's Nanded and Telangana's Adilabad.

The key accused, Gurpreet, was earlier in jail, where he met a Rajbeer, who had links with Pakistan, the police said.

Gurpreet and the three others, who were arrested today, used to deliver consignments of explosives across India, the police said, adding the four have links with Pakistan's espionage agency Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI.

They were arrested at 4 am at Karnal's Bastara toll plaza while they were on their way to Delhi in a white Toyota Innova SUV. The other three suspects have been identified as Bhupendra, Amandeep and Parvinder Singh, all residents of Punjab.

Apart from a fully suited up bomb disposal expert, visuals show a military grade mini-rover was used to approach the SUV and look for IEDs.

The four suspects had been taking order from another terrorist, Harvinder Singh, who handled them from Pakistan, the police said.

The four were given improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, to be distributed across India; they were about to send the IEDs to Telangana, the police said. The suspected terrorists managed to supply IEDs in at least two places earlier.

The weapons recovered from the suspects include a country-made pistol, 31 bullets and three iron containers with IEDs. Cash of Rs 1.3 lakh was found with them.

"Preliminary information suggests they were basically acting as couriers and transporting these arms and ammunition in an Innova vehicle and were headed to Adilabad in Telangana," Karnal Range Inspector General of Police Satender Kumar Gupta told news agency PTI. "They will be produced before a court and taken on police remand, after which they will be questioned in detail," he said.

"Three containers suspected to contain RDX (explosives), firearm, a pistol and 31 round live cartridges have been seized," he added.