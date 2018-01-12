After Top Court Judges' Press Conference, PM Modi Meets Law Minister: LIVE Updates

The press conference comes amid a tug-of-war between the government and the judiciary over how to appoint judges to the High Courts and Supreme Court.

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 12, 2018 13:10 IST
52 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Top Court Judges' Press Conference, PM Modi Meets Law Minister: LIVE Updates

Senior supreme court judges at the press conference

New Delhi:  For the first time ever in India, four senior judges of the Supreme court addressed the media at the residence of J Chelameswar. The other three judges who accompanied him are: Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joesph. 

During the press conference, the judges released a letter they had written to Chief Justice Misra a couple of months ago.

The press conference comes amid a tug-of-war between the government and the judiciary over how to appoint judges to the High Courts and Supreme Court.

Here are the LIVE updates from the press conference of the Supreme Court judges:


Jan 12, 2018
13:10 (IST)
Read: Letter Outlining Supreme Court Judges Complaint To Chief Justice
In a rare press meet, four senior judges of the Supreme Court have gone public against the Chief Justice, saying that "unless Supreme Court is preserved, democracy will not survive".
Jan 12, 2018
12:57 (IST)
Post judges' press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls law minister, law officer for a meeting.
Jan 12, 2018
12:56 (IST)
When asked if they believe the Chief Justice should be impeached,  Justice J Chelameswar said, "We are nobody to decide, let the nation decide."
Jan 12, 2018
12:53 (IST)
The press conference was held at the residence of J Chelameswar, who is the top court's second-most senior judge after the Chief Justice. 
Jan 12, 2018
12:25 (IST)
Justice Chelameswar says, "We owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation. Our efforts have failed in convincing the Chief Justice to take steps to protect the institution."
Jan 12, 2018
12:24 (IST)
"It is an extraordinary event in the history of any nation. There is no pleasure in this, we were compelled to do this, the administration of the Supreme Court is not in order," says Justice Chelameswar.
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Supreme Court (SC)Supreme Court JudgesPress conference

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................