After Top Court Judges' Press Conference, PM Modi Meets Law Minister: LIVE Updates

New Delhi: For the first time ever in India, four senior judges of the Supreme court addressed the media at the residence of J Chelameswar. The other three judges who accompanied him are: Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joesph.
During the press conference, the judges released a letter they had written to Chief Justice Misra a couple of months ago.
The press conference comes amid a tug-of-war between the government and the judiciary over how to appoint judges to the High Courts and Supreme Court.
Here are the LIVE updates from the press conference of the Supreme Court judges:
In a rare press meet, four senior judges of the Supreme Court have gone public against the Chief Justice, saying that "unless Supreme Court is preserved, democracy will not survive".
Post judges' press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls law minister, law officer for a meeting.
When asked if they believe the Chief Justice should be impeached, Justice J Chelameswar said, "We are nobody to decide, let the nation decide."
The press conference was held at the residence of J Chelameswar, who is the top court's second-most senior judge after the Chief Justice.
Justice Chelameswar says, "We owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation. Our efforts have failed in convincing the Chief Justice to take steps to protect the institution."
