After Top Court Judges' Press Conference, PM Modi Meets Law Minister: LIVE Updates

Senior supreme court judges at the press conference

For the first time ever in India, four senior judges of the Supreme court addressed the media at the residence of J Chelameswar. The other three judges who accompanied him are: Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joesph.During the press conference, the judges released a letter they had written to Chief Justice Misra a couple of months ago.The press conference comes amid a tug-of-war between the government and the judiciary over how to appoint judges to the High Courts and Supreme Court.