On Rift In Judiciary, Attorney General Says "Could Have Been Avoided" "I am sure that within the next few days, differences will be fully resolved," the government's top legal officer KK Venugopal said.

172 Shares EMAIL PRINT Attorney General KK Venugopal says, "What has happened today could have been avoided" New Delhi: Highlights Attorney General KK Venugopal says judges have to act in statesmanship Attorney General: Am sure in next few days differences will be resolved 'What happened today could have been avoided', says KK Venugopal



"I am sure that within the next few days, differences will be fully resolved," the government's top lawyer told NDTV.



"Please wait till tomorrow evening or the day after to see what the position is...They have suddenly realised that the electronic media will be giving tremendous exposure of what has happened which would seriously affect the existing public confidence in the Supreme Court of India...you can take it from me that the differences will be settled in the next few days"



Mr Venugopal, who had a meeting with Chief Justice Misra after the judges' press conference, expressed hope that all judges, including the Chief Justice, would rise to the occasion and "wholly neutralise" the "divisiveness".



"What has happened today could have been avoided. The judges will now have to act in statesmanship and ensure that the divisiveness is wholly neutralised and total harmony and mutual understanding will prevail in future," he was quoted as telling the Press Trust of India.



