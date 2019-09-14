"Cowardly": 4 Punjab Cops Sacked For Not Helping Colleague Beaten By Mob

The police team was held captive and was rescued by additional forces (File)

The Punjab government has dismissed four policemen from service for not helping their colleague who was being thrashed by a mob. "This act of cowardly behaviour is unacceptable in a uniformed force," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote on Facebook, after a video of the assault was widely shared on social media.

The six-strong team was raiding a house of an alleged drug peddler in Amritsar on Friday when it came under attack. In the video, the inhabitants of the house were seen beating the leader of the team.

According to reports, other policemen at the spot, including an assistant sub-inspector, didn't intervene as their team leader, sub-inspector Baldev Singh, was thrashed.

The police team was held captive and was rescued by additional forces.

"A disgraceful incident happened yesterday which has appeared on social media as well. A narcotics raiding team went to a village to conduct a raid on a suspect. The inspector, who launched this raid, was beaten up by the house incumbents," Mr Singh said on Facebook.

"Five policemen with him--an ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) and four jawans looked on while their leader was being severely beaten. This act of cowardly behaviour is unacceptable in a uniformed force," he added.

Four policemen have been sacked. A policeman has been suspended and shifted to the police lines as punishment.

A case has been registered against 25-30 people for assaulting the officer.

