Security Forces Attacked By Militants In Manipur, 7 Injured: Sources

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has condemned the violence

Seven security personnel were injured in a gunfight in Manipur amid fresh violence in the state, police sources have said.

Sources say four police commandos and three BSF soldiers were injured in the gunfight between suspected, militants and that they are in a critical state.

This comes after four people were shot dead and several others injured in Manipur on New Year's day, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a video message, had yesterday condemned the violence and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"I express my immense sadness over the killing of innocent people. We have mobilised police teams to catch the culprits. I fold my hands and appeal to the residents of Lilong (where the incident happened) to help the government in finding the culprits. I promise that the government will do everything in its power to give justice under the law," he said.

Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

Last week, four security personnel were injured in a gunfight with suspected insurgents in Moreh.