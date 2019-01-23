4 Members Of Family, Including 12-Day-Old Infant, Found Dead Near Bhopal

The police said it is unclear how they died, and did not rule out homicide

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 23, 2019 07:36 IST
Raisen: The husband of the woman was also found in a critical condition


Bhopal: 

Four members of a family including a woman and her 12-day-old daughter were found dead in a town near Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the police said. The husband of the woman was also found in a critical condition.

The police said it is unclear how they died. The bodies of the woman's mother and her brother were also found in the house in Raisen, 43 km from state capital Bhopal.

"The man is in hospital and is out of danger now. His wife, 12-day-old daughter, 11-year-old brother-in-law and mother-in-law were declared dead. A probe is underway," senior police officer AP Singh told news agency ANI.

With inputs from ANI

