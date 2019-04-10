Platform For Journalists Collapses At Rahul Gandhi's Assam Rally, 4 Injured

Following the accident, mediapersons moved to another point and the rally continued.

Four journalists were injured when the platform constructed for media persons collapsed during Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally in Assam's Hailakandi today, the police said.

Bad weather had made the Intak field muddy and the overcrowded platform caved in after Rahul Gandhi started addressing the rally.

Four journalists were injured and one of them was admitted to the Hailakandi Civil Hospital. Others were released after being administered first aid, police said.

Zakir Hussain is, a correspondent of Bengali daily ''Samayik Prasanga'' is one of those hospitalized.

