4 Injured After Lift Crashes In Noida Hospital: Police

4 Hospital staff were inside lift when it malfunctioned and fell 8 feet, police said. (Representational)

Four people were injured when a lift came crashing down from the ground floor to the second basement at a private hospital here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

All four injured are staff members of the Yatharth Hospital in Sector 110, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria said.

Police said they have not received any formal complaint in the matter.

"The service lift goes up to level minus two from the ground floor. Dialysis equipment and hospital staff members were inside the lift when it malfunctioned and fell 8 feet. Four people inside the lift were injured," Mr Katheria told reporters.

The injured have been identified as Siddhnath (23), Srishti Srivastava (20), Arjun (22) and Sukhdev Singh (28). They all are out of danger and the hospital has been directed to provide them with good treatment, he said.

Mr Katheria said the hospital has also been asked to find out why the lift malfunctioned.

He also cautioned entities concerned to regularly inspect lifts and take measures to prevent accidents.

An elderly woman died of a possible heart attack after a lift inside a group housing society malfunctioned in August this year. Eight construction workers died when a service lift crashed from the 14th floor at an under-construction society in Greater Noida (West) in September.

Uttar Pradesh currently does not have any law to regulate the installation, maintenance or usage of lifts, even though residents of Noida and Greater Noida have raised demands for it time and again.

A draft legislation on this is ready but is yet to be approved by the state government, according to an official source.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)