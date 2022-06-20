4 Held For 'Inciting Violence' Via WhatsApp Group In Madhya Pradesh

All four are from Madhya Pradesh's Ranjhi suburb. (Representational)

Four youngsters were arrested on Monday for creating a group on Whatsapp with the alleged aim of inciting youths for a violent agitation at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh against the Centre's 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, a police official said.

Devansh Maurya, 19, Priyansh Namdeo, 19, Yuvraj Chakraborty, 20, and Ritik Banskar, 21, were arrested for creating 'Protest For Agnipath' group on Whatsapp and asking youths to gather at the main railway station in Jabalpur to hold a violent protest, Ranjhi police station in-charge Sahdev Sahu said.

"Maurya created the group and sent messages to gather at the railway station on Sunday. He made Namdeo, Chakraborty and Banskar admins of the Whastapp group. All four hail from Ranjhi suburb and have been booked under relevant sections of India Penal Code," the official added.