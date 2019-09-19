4 Arrested In Bhopal For Allegedly Honey Trapping Politicians, Officers

4 taken into custody for their alleged involvement in several cases of honey trapping

Three women and one man were taken into custody on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in several cases of honey trapping, Bhopal police said.

The Bhopal police acted on a tip-off to arrest the three women and their accomplice.

A case was registered against the women and their accomplice in Indore Police Station for blackmailing politicians and officers.

On being asked about their involvement in honey trapping case, senior police officer Amit Kumar said, "We have detained three women and one man. A case has been registered against them in Indore. We were asked to keep them in our custody."

Later, a team of police personnel took the accused to Indore from Bhopal.

Police has said that all four are being interrogated and investigation in the case is underway.

