4 Dead, 14 Injured In Wall Collapse In UP District

As many as four people have died on Friday after a wall collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said.

According to the police official, other 14 people are also injured and are undergoing treatment.

"An old wall collapsed...4 women and one child have died in the incident, rest of the injured are undergoing treatment..." Mau District Magistrate Arun Kumar said.

