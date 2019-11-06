4 Cops Allegedly Thrashed By Lawyers In Rajasthan's Alwar

Three cases were filed with Kotawali police station and one with Mahila police station (Representational)

A group of lawyers of the Alwar district court near Jaipur on Wednesday allegedly thrashed four police personnel, including a woman constable and another from Haryana Police, days after violence broke out between policemen and lawyers in Delhi.

"The advocates beat up a woman constable and two of her colleagues of the Rajasthan Police and one head constable of the Haryana Police. The police personnel were doing their job but advocates thrashed them," said Alwar Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh.

Mr Deshmukh said four cases have been filed with two police stations in Alwar.

Kotwali police station senior officer Adhyatm Gautam said the advocates thrashed the policemen on the district court premises, saying they were on strike in support of the Delhi advocates.

Three cases were filed with Kotawali police station and one with Mahila police station, he said, adding no one has been arrested yet.

On Wednesday morning, the Rajasthan Police Officers' Association held a meeting in Jaipur and condemned the incident that happened in Delhi's Tis Hazari court.

The association president and Additional SP Raghuveer Saini termed the conflict between the police and advocates on Tis Hazari court premises "unfortunate".

"We demand stern action against the guilty," he said.

