4 Bangladeshis Arrested For Illegally Crossing Into Tripura, Say Cops

The arrested Bangladeshis who crossed over into India

Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested late Sunday night from the Nandannagar Quarter Chowmuhani area, located on the outskirts of Agartala, said a police official on Monday.

The arrest was carried out by the police from New Capital Complex (NCC) police station, following intelligence about suspicious activities in the area.

Inspector Sushanta Deb, the officer-in-charge of the NCC police station, informed that the police received credible information about the presence of four unidentified individuals in the area.

Acting swiftly on this tip-off, a police team was dispatched to the location.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects claimed to be Indian citizens, said the officer. However, after further questioning they admitted to being citizens of Bangladesh.

The four arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Kalam, Kamrul Jaman, Nabir Hussam, and Md Jubayer - all from Chapai Nawabganj district in Bangladesh.

Police have charged them for illegally entering into Indian territory without valid passports or legal documents.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of border security measures along the 856 Km border that Tripura shares with Bangladesh.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has claimed to have intensified surveillance and patrolling in the region, especially in light of recent tensions across the border in Bangladesh over the past two weeks. However, the arrest of these infiltrators has brought into question the adequacy of these measures and the overall security along the border.

The authorities are now investigating whether there are any larger implications or connections linked to this illegal entry, which could potentially have wider security ramifications.

Student-led protests against Sheikh Hasina's government had been largely peaceful until police attempted to violently disperse them.

Around 450 of Bangladesh's 600 police stations were targeted in arson and vandalism attacks over the past month, according to the national police union.

Hundreds have arrived on India's border since last week, asking to cross.