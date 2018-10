The 30-year-old woman reportedly works at the Military hospital.

Four Army personnel have been accused of raping and molesting a speech-impaired woman at a Military Hospital in Pune, police said.

The Pune Police has filed a First Information Report or FIR against the four after the woman approached a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Indore with her complaint. The NGO informed the police, the Defence Minister and the Army chief.

According to reports, the 30-year-old woman works at the hospital.

