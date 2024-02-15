Operation Underway To Secure Hostages From Gaza Hospital, Says Israel

The Israeli military said today it has "credible intelligence" that Hamas has held hostages at Gaza's Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, the epicentre of war and stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Nasser Hospital is one of the largest medical sites in southern Gaza which has been the site of heavy fighting for weeks.

IDF spokesperson R Adm Daniel Hagari said it is conducting a "precise and limited operation inside the Nasser Hospital" underscoring that the hospital will continues its important functions of treating Gazan patients as it would not forcibly evacuate them.

"We have credible information from a number of sources, including from released hostages, indicating that Hamas held hostages at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser hospital facility," said the spokesperson, adding "Hamas terrorists are likely hiding behind injured civilians inside Nasser Hospital right now and appear to have used the hospital to hide our hostages there".

We have credible intelligence that Hamas held hostages in Nasser Hospital.



“Since the Hamas massacre of October 7, the IDF has been operating to fulfill its mission of dismantling Hamas and bringing our hostages home.” pic.twitter.com/5gzcbH6Vzc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 15, 2024

"We emphasized that there is no obligation for patients or staff to evacuate the hospital," the military added.

The military said they have been urging Gazans, in Arabic on the phone and via loudspeakers, to move away from the hospital, adding that they have created humanitarian corridor for the purpose.

"We seek to hunt down Hamas terrorists wherever they may be hiding," said the military.

Dozens of the estimated 250 hostages seized by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack were freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during a week-long truce in November.