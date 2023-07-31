4 Accused In Manipur Horrific Video Case Sent To CBI Custody

The horrific video of the two women being paraded naked on a road in Manipur sparked massive outrage

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken custody of the four accused arrested by the Manipur Police in connection with the viral video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state.

The four accused were taken to the court of the special judge in Manipur's Thoubal when their police custody ended.

After this, the CBI took them into their custody till August 2.

The horrific video of the two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men in Manipur was shared widely on social media.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had ordered the police to investigate this case in priority.

A day before this on-camera horror, clashes broke out between the valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe in Manipur over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

Political leaders and others had expressed shock on social media over the Manipur incident, and asked the centre and the state government to take action against the men involved in the horrific act.

Internet has been snapped in BJP-ruled Manipur since May 4. The state is still seeing sporadic violence.

The Kuki tribe has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister. Nearly 160 have died in the ethnic violence and thousands have been internally displaced and are now living in relief camps.