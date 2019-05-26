4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Bankura District

The tremors were felt in the district at around 10:39 am. (Representational image)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 hit Bankura district of West Bengal today morning, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The tremors were felt in the district at around 10:39 am, it added. The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.3 degrees north and longitude 86.9 degrees east.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:26-05-2019, 10:39:15 IST, Lat:23.3 N & Long: 86.9 E, Depth 10 Km, Region: Bankura, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/LfNqXswG2J - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2019

No casualties has been reported so far.

On Saturday, two medium intensity earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands region. The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.