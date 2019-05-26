4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Bankura District

On Saturday, two medium intensity earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands region. The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 26, 2019 12:30 IST
The tremors were felt in the district at around 10:39 am. (Representational image)


New Delhi: 

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 hit Bankura district of West Bengal today morning, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The tremors were felt in the district at around 10:39 am, it added. The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.3 degrees north and longitude 86.9 degrees east.

No casualties has been reported so far.

