4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Tremors Felt In Assam, Northeast India

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh on Friday morning with tremors felt across northeast India and Bengal.

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Tremors Felt In Assam, Northeast India

No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh on Friday morning with tremors felt across northeast India and Bengal.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:16 am at a depth of 70 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

.