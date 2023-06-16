4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Tremors Felt In Assam, Northeast India

No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh on Friday morning with tremors felt across northeast India and Bengal.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km ,Region: Bangladesh for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/StvqtwyBWjpic.twitter.com/eMr4V47Qjd — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 16, 2023

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:16 am at a depth of 70 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

