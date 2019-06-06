4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Parts Of North Gujarat

The epicenter of the quake was 31 km North East of Palanpur town in Banaskantha district

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook parts of Banaskantha and adjoining districts in north Gujarat Wednesday night, though no damage to property or casualties were reported.

Data released by the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said tremors were recorded at 10.31 pm.

People came out of houses in Banaskantha, Mehsana and Sabarkantha areas after feeling the tremors.

Mild tremors were also experienced in pockets of Ahmedabad.

The state control room said there were no reports of anyone getting injured or of damage to property.