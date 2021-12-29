4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 100 kilometres. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Southeast of Andoman and Nicobar Islands' Portblair in the early hours of Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 100 kilometres and occurred at around 5.31 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, occurred on 29-12-2021, 05:31:05 IST, Lat: 10.26 and Long: 93.34, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 165km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

An earthquake of the same magnitude hit the Southeast of Port Blair in early November -- though it's tremors had a depth of 16 km, unlikely the considerably deeper tremors of the most recent quake.