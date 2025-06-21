3rd Evacuation Flight Carrying Indians From Iran Lands In Delhi

The Mahan Air evacuation flight carrying over 256 Indians, most of them students from Kashmir valley, landed in Delhi this evening.

Many families have been anxiously waiting for their children's safe return.

The students were tired after enduring days of uncertainty and fear in the conflict zone in Iran, the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association said.

The association thanked the Union government for the evacuation efforts and timely coordination with the Iranian authorities.

Others who had been to Iran as tourists or for business also expressed relief after landing in Delhi.

"The situation was bad there. We saw some missile attacks," a woman who returned from Iran carrying her baby told NDTV outside Delhi airport after they came out of the terminal.

In all, nearly 1,000 Indian nationals are being brought home through a series of special flights. Two additional flights, including one from Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat (expected arrival around 3 am on Sunday), are also scheduled.