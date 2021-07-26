39,361 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Marginally Lower Than Yesterday

Coronavirus cases today: Punjab has allowed reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from today

Here are the top 10 updates on coronavirus in India:

The test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per hundred - stands at 3.41 per cent, above 3 per cent after 34 days The Punjab government has allowed reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from today. The government of Goa has extended the statewide curfew order up to August 2.



India today added 39,361 fresh coronavirus cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday's count. The country also reported 416 deaths over a 24-hour period; it had reported 535 deaths a day ago.