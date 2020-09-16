'382 Doctors Died Of Covid': Medical Body Says Centre 'Abandoning' Heroes

382 doctors have died of COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association said (Representational)

Union health minister Dr Harshavadhan's statement on coronavirus in parliament, which has no word on the doctors who died in the line of duty, has infuriated the Indian Medical Association, the top body of medical practitioners in the country. Accusing the government of "indifference and abdication", the association said so far, 382 doctors have died of coronavirus.

In a statement, the IMA said, the Health Minister's statement acknowledges the contribution of healthcare workers during the pandemic.

"It faithfully conceals the morbidity and mortality of doctors, nurses and health care workers... It appears that they are dispensable. No nation has lost as many doctors and health care workers like India," the statement read.

"Doctors suffer 4 times mortality of ordinary citizens and Private Practitioners suffer 8 times mortality on the same scale. To feign that this information doesn't merit the attention of the nation is abominable," it added.

If the government doesn't "maintain the statistics of total number of doctors and health care workers infected by Covid 19 and the statistics of how many of them sacrificed their life due to the pandemic, it loses the moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act," the IMA said.

Such a circumstance also exposes the "hypocrisy of calling them corona warriors on one hand and denying them and their families the status and benefits of martyrdom," the IMA said.