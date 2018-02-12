372 Candidates In Fray For Meghalaya Assembly Polls

The CEO said the total number of candidates in the fray for the coming elections is now 372 out of the 375 whose nominations were cleared during scrutiny.
"Three candidates, who mainly are standbys, withdrew their candidatures today," Mr Kharkongor told journalists in Shillong.
These include two candidates of the National People s Party (NPP) S Bamon contesting from Sutnga-Saipung constituency and L Ymbon from Raliang constituency and Independent candidate from Nartiang I Phawa, he said.
The CEO said that 32 are female candidates while the rest 340 are males.
Rongjeng constituency in West Garo Hills district has the maximum number of candidates with 11 of them contesting the coming election, while the minimum number of candidates is in three constituencies including Ampati, the home constituency of chief minister Mukul Sangma.
Counting of votes will take place on March 3.
He also informed that the number of polling stations has increased to 3,083 with the addition of another one in South Garo Hills District.