37 Convicted In Fodder Scam Case Former officials of the animal husbandry department and treasury, and fodder suppliers were among the convicted persons.

Share EMAIL PRINT A charge-sheet against 72 persons was filed in 2001 in the court of a special judge at Patna. (File) Ranchi: A special CBI court today convicted 37 persons in a fodder scam case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 34.92 crore between 1991-92 and 1995-96 from Dumka treasury.



Judge Shiv Pal Singh found the 37 persons guilty in the case under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.



Five persons were acquitted in the case.



Former officials of the animal husbandry department and treasury, and fodder suppliers were among the convicted persons.



The argument on their sentence will commence from tomorrow.



A charge-sheet against 72 persons was filed in 2001 in the court of a special judge at Patna. Upon bifurcation of the state in 2000, the trial of the case was transferred to the special judge's court at Ranchi.



Seventeen of the accused expired during trial, while one was discharged by the high court. Five accused persons turned approvers during the course of the trial.



Two other accused also expired after being convicted and five are still absconding.







A special CBI court today convicted 37 persons in a fodder scam case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 34.92 crore between 1991-92 and 1995-96 from Dumka treasury.Judge Shiv Pal Singh found the 37 persons guilty in the case under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.Five persons were acquitted in the case.Former officials of the animal husbandry department and treasury, and fodder suppliers were among the convicted persons.The argument on their sentence will commence from tomorrow.A charge-sheet against 72 persons was filed in 2001 in the court of a special judge at Patna. Upon bifurcation of the state in 2000, the trial of the case was transferred to the special judge's court at Ranchi.Seventeen of the accused expired during trial, while one was discharged by the high court. Five accused persons turned approvers during the course of the trial. Two other accused also expired after being convicted and five are still absconding.