36 Jharkhand Labourers Stranded In Tajikistan For 2 Months: Official

The labourers had left for Tajikistan last December, a social worker said. (Representational)

At least 36 migrant labourers from Jharkhand have been stranded in Tajikistan for the last two months, and the state government is making efforts to ensure their safe return, an official said.

The labourers, while interacting with family members through social media, alleged that the company engaging them in laying of power transmission lines has seized their passports, was providing them with scant food and no money at all, social worker Sikandar Ali, who brought the matter to the notice of the authorities, said.

They had left for the central Asian nation on December 19 last year, after being promised handsome pay by agents of the firm operating in India, he said.

The labourers hail from the districts of Hazaribag, Bokaro and Giridih. Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay told PTI she has received complaints from the relatives of the stranded workers that they were forced to lead a life similar to bonded labourers.

“On basis of the complaints, I have informed the State Migrant Cell to take up the issue with the authorities concerned, and find avenues for the release and safe return of the labourers to their native places as early as possible,” Mr Sahay said.

