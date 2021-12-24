358 Omicron Cases In India, 114 Have Recovered, Says Government

There are 358 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant across 17 states and UTs in India, the Union Health Ministry said Friday evening, noting that the majority had been reported from Maharashtra (88), Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Gujarat (30).

Further, 122 of India's 358 Omicron Covid cases, or a little over a third, were reported in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed this morning.

Overall, there are 244 active Omicron cases and 114 people have recovered from, or been discharged after being treated for, the new strain of the virus.