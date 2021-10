The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house (Representational)

Thirty-four people were injured when their bus ploughed into a house in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, an official said.

He said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house.

The 34 passengers travelling in the bus suffered injuries and they were rushed to Chamba medical college hospital, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

