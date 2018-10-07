34 Girls In Hospital After Group Breaks Into Bihar School, Beats Them Up

The students of Kasturba Residential School have been admitted to a hospital in Triveniganj

Thirty-four girls of a residential school in Bihar were beaten up by a group of people after they resisted attempts by some local boys to harass them, the police said. All the injured girls have been admitted to a hospital in Triveniganj, Saupaul district, 250 km from Patna.

Some students caught a group of boys who had sneaked into Kasturba Residential School, and asked them to leave.

The boys, however, allegedly misbehaved with the students, following which the girls beat them up in self-defence, one of the eyewitnesses at the residential school said.

The boys later returned with their parents and relatives and barged into the residential school, the police said, quoting one of the students. The frightened girls and their teachers faced the full onslaught of the mob as they were surrounded on the campus.

A first information report or FIR has been filed, the police said.

The complaint says the group of locals beat up the girls and their teachers despite their request to stand down.

No one has been arrested yet.