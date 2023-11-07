32-Year-Old Labourer Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Sultanpuri

Vinod is survived by his wife and two children.

A 32-year-old labourer was stabbed to death by a group of men near his house in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Vinod alias Topi was sitting at Chat Puja Park near his house when a group of men came there, thrashed him and stabbed him with knives, police said.

The attackers fled after the incident, they said, adding that Vinod was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared dead.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered and teams were formed to nab the accused persons, police said.

Vinod is survived by his wife and two children.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)