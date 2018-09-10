32-Year-Old Jammu And Kashmir Policeman Arrested For Rape

The woman and the accused met through a dating portal. Adil Hassan visited her in Delhi and the two got intimate. She alleged that he raped her on the promise of marriage, but later backtracked on his promise, the police said.

All India | | Updated: September 10, 2018 23:38 IST
The woman filed a complaint alleging that the accused raped her for 2 years. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 32-year-old Jammu and Kashmir policeman was arrested from Srinagar for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The woman filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi, alleging that the accused, constable Adil Hassan, raped her repeatedly for two years.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, they added. 

Trending

