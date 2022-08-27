31-Year-Old Man Arrested For Kidnapping 2 Kids From Delhi: Police

The accused has been identified as Ajay who does a car cleaning job, police said. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping two kids from west Delhi's Mayapuri area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Ajay who does a car cleaning job, the police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, two kids -- a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl -- were allegedly kidnapped from the Mayapuri area around 2.30 pm while they were playing.

The incident took place when the parents have gone to work. Their mother is a housemaid and father is employed with a small private firm.

The DCP said they scanned several CCTVs cameras and traced both the kids and handed them over to their parents.

Further investigation is under progress, the DCP added.

