31 Dead As Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods, Landslides In Several States

At least 22 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, including eight members of a family, as heavy rain since Friday caused landslides and flash floods.10 people were injured in rain-related incidents across the state, while six who went missing in Mandi are feared dead, news agency PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary as saying.

In Uttarakhand, four people were killed and 10 went missing following a series of cloudbursts. Thousands have been evacuated from several villages as rivers breached the danger mark and washed away bridges.

Odisha, which is already reeling under floods with around 4.5 lakh people marooned in 500 villages, braced for more damage as a fresh spell of heavy rain pounded parts of the state, with officials reporting four deaths. The state government has deployed rescue and relief teams in several districts, including Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara and Balasore. 70 people were rescued after a boat carrying them was swept away by strong currents in the flooded Mahanadi river on Saturday.

Heavy rain uprooted scores of trees and electricity poles, and submerged low-lying areas in several districts of Jharkhand. A woman died when a mud wall of her house caved in on her in West Singhbhum, officials said.