30,000 Jobs Given In One Year: Punjab Chief Minister

Chief Minister Mann said the state government has initiated a war against coruption.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP dispensation has given around 30,000 government jobs to the youth of the state in one year and many more such employment opportunities are in the pipeline.

Chief Minister Mann said the state government is accomplishing the gigantic task of giving jobs to the youth in a phased manner, and added that transparency and merit are the two key pillars of this entire recruitment drive.

He said that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these 30,000 has been challenged so far in the court.

Chief Minister Mann was addressing a gathering after dedicating the upgraded/renovated Baba Banda Singh Bahadur District Library, Sangrur to the people.

The chief minister said that equipped with ultra-modern facilities including computers, air-conditioners, and RO water, along with state-of-the-art landscaping, this library has sitting arrangements for around 250 students.

Chief Minister Mann said 28 more libraries will come up in villages of Sangrur district alone. Likewise, on the same model, libraries across the state will be upgraded to benefit the common man.

He said the state government will open eight coaching centres throughout Punjab which would provide free coaching of various competitive exams.

The chief minister alleged that previous governments were neck-deep in corruption.

Without naming anyone, he said that two machines for counting currency notes were recovered from a former minister's home at Hoshiarpur "which reflects how mercilessly these leaders had minted the money illegally by misusing their official position".

Chief Minister Mann said that the Punjab government has identified the nine acres of its land in Goa, which was leased out at throw away prices during tenure of previous government. He said that this land will be vacated soon and no body would be spared if found guilty in this regard.

Calling upon people to join hands and wage a war against corruption, Chief Minister Mann said the state government has initiated the war from its very first day of office with starting an Anti-Corruption Action Line.

