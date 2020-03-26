Goa's First Coronavirus Cases: 3 Who Returned From Spain, Australia, US

Three in Goa with history of travel to Spain, Australia and US infected with coronavirus

Three persons with a history of travel to Spain, Australia and US have tested positive for coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said early on Thursday. These are the first coronavirus cases in the popular holiday destination.

"I have been informed by the state Directorate of Health Services that three individuals have been tested positive for #COVID-19 in Goa. We are providing the best healthcare facility to the diagnosed patients," Mr Sawant tweeted.

I have been informed by the state DHS (Director Health Services) that 3 individuals have been tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa. We are providing the best healthcare facility to the diagnosed patients. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 25, 2020

"Their condition is stable at present. We have also traced their contacts and we are quarantining them," Mr Sawant said.

The trio, who were quarantined at the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College in Panaji, have been now shifted to the Employee State Insurance hospital in South Goa district, which is the designated hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

The three, between 25 and 55 years, had returned earlier this month from Spain, Australia and America, and had been quarantined since their return earlier this month.

"Their condition is stable," said health department.