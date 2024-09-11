3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Udhampur

Three terrorists have been shot dead by the security forces in Kathua

The army's special forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police shot dead three terrorists in an operation in Kathua district today.

The operation is going on, sources said.

The units involved in the operation are the army's 1 Para, 22 Garhwal Rifles, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Union Territory's police.

Voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases, starting September 18.

Earlier today, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

The troops are on high alert, said the BSF, which guards the India-Pakistan international border. This border stretches approximately 3,323 km, dividing the two countries including various sectors with differing levels of tension and security challenges.