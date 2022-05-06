Longest Surviving Hizbul Terrorist Among 3 Killed In Encounter In J&K

The security forces shot dead three Hizbul terrorists today

Three terrorists have been shot dead by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which comes under Anantnag district - a key route of the Amarnath yatra.

The police called today's encounter a major success in stopping possible terror attacks on this route.

Of the three terrorists who were shot dead today, one was among the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, the police said.

Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving #terrorist of HM #terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. #Successful#operation on yatra route is a major #success for us: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/k8uololRrT — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 6, 2022

"Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving terrorist of HM terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. Successful operation on yatra route is a major success for us," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in a forest in Pahalgam, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police officer said, adding the operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces.

Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir, also serves as one of the base camps for the Amarnath yatra, which is scheduled to start from June 30 after a gap of two years.