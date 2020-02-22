3 Students Dead After Massive Fire In Chandigarh Residential Building

The young women were living on the first floor of the building as paying guests, police said

Three women, all around 20 years old, died and two others suffered injuries when a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Chandigarh on Saturday, police said.

The young women were living on the first floor of the building as paying guests, Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said.

Two students jumped from the window of a bathroom to escape the fire. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in the city.

Four fire engines were pressed into service to put out the blaze which is believed to have been caused by a short-circuit.

More than 20 students lived in the building as paying guests in makeshift rooms. However, at the time of the incident, most of the students were out of the house.

With inputs from PTI, IANS