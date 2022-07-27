3 Sisters Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh Village, Suicide Suspected: Cops

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said. (Representational)

Three sisters were found dead in a village in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Their bodies were found hanging from a tree, police said.

The incident happened in Kotaghat village of the Jawar police station area of Khandwa district late Tuesday night and the police were informed around 2 am on Wednesday.

"The sisters - 23, 21 and 19 - were found hanging from a tree. This could be a case of suicide as the family is not suspecting involvement of any outsider. We are looking at all the angles," said Jawar police station in-charge Shivram Jat. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he informed.

One of the sisters - who belonged to a tribal community - was married and had come to visit her maternal home two days ago. The other sisters were college students, the police said.

