3 Sentenced To Death By Assam Court For Rape-Murder Of 2 Minor Girls

Three persons were sentenced to death on Friday by a fast-track court in Assam for the rape and murder of two minor girls last year.

The three men- Farizul Rahman, Najibul Ali Sheik and Muzamil Sheik - were convicted in the case on April 6.

The accused were arrested on June 14 last year, days after the girls were found murdered.

"Hon. Sessions Court, Kokrajhar awarded death sentence to accused Muzamil, Najibul & Farizul in the gruesome case of rape & murder of two tribal minor girls. I visited the family on 13.6.21 and directed @lrbishnoiassam to form SIT and take the case to it's logical conclusion," tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shortly after the verdict.

Special Judge C Chaturvedi of Korajhar fast-track court sentenced the men to death.