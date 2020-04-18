



Breaking News

3 Paramilitary Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir today.

The terrorists had attacked a joint party of the CRPF and police personnel at Sopore in Baramulla district.

A search operation to track down the terrorists has been launched.

More details are awaited.

