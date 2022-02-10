3 Of Family Killed, Three Others Injured In Car-Truck Accident In Rajasthan

The three bodies were handed to family members after postmortem (Representational)

Three persons of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were killed on the spot while three women sustained critical injuries after their car rammed into a roadside stationary truck on Baran–Jhalawar Mega highway in Jhalawar district on Wednesday night, police said.

The three victims were identified as Amit Nagar (28), his son Vasu (5) and Koshaliya Bai (48), all residents of Marayata village under Khanpur police station of Jhalawar district while injured were identified as Mamtabai Nagar (28), Chamelibai (42) and Sitabai (51) of the same village.

The three injured were referred to a Kota hospital from a Jhalawar hospital on late Wednesday night, SHO of Khanpur police station, Ranjeet Singh Meena said.

The three bodies were handed to family members after postmortem on Thursday morning, he added.

The family was returning to their home after attending a wedding function in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the SHO said.

The police lodged a case against the truck driver in this connection and began further investigation, he added.

