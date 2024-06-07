3 Minors Drown While Bathing In Bihar's Burhi Gandak River

Five children initially drowned, but locals managed to save two of them. (Representational)

Three children from Jagatsinghpur village in Bihar died due to drowning in the Burhi Gandak River, authorities said.

Five children initially drowned, but locals managed to save two of them.

The bodies of the three children were recovered by the personnel of the SDRF and local divers and were brought to Samastipur for postmortem.

Three of the victims, two 12-year-old boys and one 10-year-old boy, were local residents who had gone to bathe in the river.

"Three children of the Jagatsinghpur village went to Burhi Gandak river to bath. Two boys are of 12 years age and one is ten years old," said Santosh Kumar, a resident of the village.

"At around 3 am I got the information that eight-nine people had gone for bathing. Among which five children drowned, two of them were saved by the locals while two of them died by drowning. After some time we reached then, then SDRF and the local divers reached and took out the body, which have been bought to for postmortem to Samastipur," said Sanjay Kumar, SHO of Karpuri Village police station.

