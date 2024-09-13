3 Men Sexually Assault UP Teen, Attack Her With Weapon, Throw Her Into Canal: Cops

Police said the girl was undergoing treatment and her condition was stable (Representational)

Three youngsters allegedly tried to establish physical relations with a minor girl when she was on her way home from school in the Pakrhi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The three accused injured her when she resisted and fled, they added.

A case has been lodged against three unidentified accused in this connection.

A villager from the Pakrhi area alleged that his 14-year-old daughter was returning home from school on Thursday afternoon when three youngsters dragged her into the bushes near Jagdara village.

In the complaint submitted late on Thursday, he alleged that the accused tied his daughter's hands and mouth and tried to forcibly establish physical relations with her. When she resisted, they attacked her with a sharp weapon.

On the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against three unidentified accused under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the POCSO Act.

Superintendent of Police (Ballia) Vikrant Veer on Friday said the three accused beat up the girl near Jagadara Tola and threw her into a canal.

The police reached the spot and admitted the victim to a local hospital, from where she was referred to the district hospital.

Mr Veer said the girl was undergoing treatment and her condition was stable.

Three teams have been formed under the Sikandarpur circle officer and the accused will be arrested soon, he added.

