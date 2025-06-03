Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

3 J&K Government Employees Sacked, Jailed For Alleged Terror Links

The three government employees have been identified as Malik Ishfaq Naseer, Ajaz Ahmed, and Waseem Ahmad Khan.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
3 J&K Government Employees Sacked, Jailed For Alleged Terror Links
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed three government employees for alleged links to Pakistan-based terror groups, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, following an April attack that killed 26 civilians. They have been jailed.
New Delhi:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sacked three government employees over terror links in a massive crackdown on terror support structures active in the erstwhile state where an April attack had left 26 civilians dead, sources said.

The sacked employees were allegedly working for Pakistan-based terror groups, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahidin (HM), they added.

The accused have been identified as Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a police constable, Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher who worked in the school education department, and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a Junior Assistant in Government Medical College, Srinagar.

All three have been sent to jail.

A senior security official said that the sacked employees were found to be actively working for the banned groups that carried out terror attacks on civilians and forces.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jammu And Kashmir, Terrorism
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com