3 J&K Government Employees Sacked, Jailed For Alleged Terror Links

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sacked three government employees over terror links in a massive crackdown on terror support structures active in the erstwhile state where an April attack had left 26 civilians dead, sources said.

The sacked employees were allegedly working for Pakistan-based terror groups, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahidin (HM), they added.

The accused have been identified as Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a police constable, Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher who worked in the school education department, and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a Junior Assistant in Government Medical College, Srinagar.

All three have been sent to jail.

A senior security official said that the sacked employees were found to be actively working for the banned groups that carried out terror attacks on civilians and forces.