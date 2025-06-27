3 Insurgents Arrested For Extortion, Firearms Recovered In Manipur

Security forces have arrested three militants, including a woman, belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Friday.

A woman cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from Haobam Marak area in Imphal West district on Thursday, a senior officer said.

She was allegedly involved in extortion and had threatened officials and courier service operators in Imphal, he said.

One active cadre of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was arrested from Samurou in Imphal West district on Thursday for allegedly being involved in extortion in valley areas. A pistol was recovered from him, the officer said.

A cadre of the proscribed Prepak (Pro) was also arrested from his house in Khurai Thangjam Leikai area in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

A person, who had allegedly threatened people, using firearms, was arrested from the Mayang Imphal Bengoon Maning area in the Imphal West district. One pistol, along with ammunition, was seized from his possession, the officer said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination exercises in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki tribes since May 2023.

The Centre on February 13 imposed President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.