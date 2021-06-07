3 Injured As Turbulence Hits Vistara Flight 15 Minutes Before Landing

The Vistara flight had 113 passengers on board. (Representational)

Three passengers were injured after a Vistara flight traveling from Mumbai to Kolkata encountered severe air turbulence right before landing on Monday. The Boeing 737 had 113 passengers on board.

The flight was hit by turbulence 15 minutes before landing, news agency Press Trust Of India quoted a Vistara spokesperson as saying.

The injured passengers were taken to a hospital after a review at airport medical facility, said officials. One passenger has been discharged while the other two are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Kolkata, they said.

"A 61-year-old passenger received fracture in her right hand and is being shifted to Belle Vue hospital. A 77-year-old passenger received a spinal tenderness injury and he is admitted to Charnock hospital. The third passenger, 36, received a minor cut on forehead and has been released after first aid," aviation regulator DGCA sources said.

"We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest," the spokesperson mentioned.